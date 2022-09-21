Underpass flooding

Flooding from the thunderstorms that hit the Pocatello area shut down the Center Street underpass on Wednesday night. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in East Idaho on Wednesday evening as storms brought rain, hail and flooding to Pocatello and other areas.

The weather service reports that a funnel cloud was reported Wednesday night in the Portneuf Gap area while a gustnado, also referred to as a small whirlwind, occurred earlier in the evening near Mud Lake. 