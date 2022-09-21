The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in East Idaho on Wednesday evening as storms brought rain, hail and flooding to Pocatello and other areas.
The weather service reports that a funnel cloud was reported Wednesday night in the Portneuf Gap area while a gustnado, also referred to as a small whirlwind, occurred earlier in the evening near Mud Lake.
Lightning from one of the thunderstorms ignited a brush fire between McCammon and Arimo around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. Firefighters spent about two hours extinguishing the field fire, which did not result in any damage to structures, injuries or evacuations.
As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday authorities were still trying to determine what if any damage to homes and other buildings had been inflicted by the severe thunderstorms that barreled through East Idaho.
There were no immediate reports of storm-related injuries.
The Wednesday evening storms dumped a large amount of rain on much of East Idaho. Several streets in the Pocatello and Chubbuck areas experienced flooding and the Center Street underpass in downtown Pocatello has been temporarily shut down because much of it is under a foot of water.
The storms that hit Pocatello on Wednesday night also dropped enough hail to make some neighborhoods look like they had received a coating of snow.
The weather service said it issued several severe thunderstorm warnings throughout East Idaho on Wednesday evening and two tornado warnings, both in the Pocatello and Inkom areas.
The tornado warnings were issued around 6:50 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.
The weather service said it does not appear that any tornadoes touched down but anyone with evidence of one should call the weather service's Pocatello office at 208-233-0834.
The weather service said rain and possibly more hail will fall on much of East Idaho late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.
Isolated rain showers and the possibility of more thunderstorms are in Thursday's forecast for East Idaho.