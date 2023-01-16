Here are three separate incidents from over the weekend that resulted in Felony Arrests
Incident #1:
RE: Traffic stop results in Felony Drug Arrest
Suspect: Gregory Daniel Jensen, 20 of Bonneville County
Just after 5pm last Friday evening (Jan. 13th) a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy contacted 20 year old Gregory Daniel Jensen near the intersection of 25th E. and Jafer Ct. after he was stopped for exceeding the posted speed limit. The Deputy could smell the strong odor of Marijuana coming from Mr. Jensen’s vehicle, and when asked admitted that Marijuana was present. The Deputy performed a search of the vehicle, ultimately seizing multiple baggies of Marijuana totaling just over 160 grams. Deputies also seized 13 vape cartridges containing THC, approximately 82 grams of THC Wax, just over 350grams of mushroom edibles, a firearm, and a small amount of cash.
Mr. Jensen was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for Felony Possession of Marijuana and Misdemeanor Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms.
Incident #2:
RE: Man arrested on traffic stop for Possession of Meth and THC Wax
Suspect: Robert Lowell Duren, 51 of California
During a traffic stop last Saturday evening (Jan. 14th), Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 52 year old Robert Lowell Duren for Possession of Methamphetamine and THC Wax. Mr. Duren was stopped by a Deputy at approximately 7:30pm that night on Contor Dr. for a traffic violation. During the stop, an Idaho Falls Police Officer and his K-9 partner performed a free air search around Mr. Duren’s vehicle and indicated that drugs may be present. When asked by the Deputy, Mr. Duren admitted to the presence of THC Wax inside the vehicle and Deputies located just over 4grams of the substance during a search. During a search of Mr. Duren’s person, Deputies located just over 2grams of Methamphetamine in his socks that Mr. Duren stated he forgot was there.
Duren was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. Duren was also cited for Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana.
Incident #3
RE: Deputies arrest man for Felony Driving Under the Influence
Suspect: Jonathan Chase Delong, 24 of Ammon
At 3:30am Sunday morning (Jan. 15th), a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding near the intersection of 1st St. and Lee Ave. The Deputy identified 24 year old Jonathan Chase Delong as the driver and could immediately see indications that he was intoxicated. When asked, Mr. Delong told the Deputy he had been drinking earlier in the night. After a series of Field Sobriety Tests indicating he was too impaired to be driving, Mr. Delong was placed under arrest. A breath test was given to Mr. Delong was performed at the scene showing his Breath Alcohol Level to be just under two times the legal limit of .08 to be driving a vehicle. The Deputy also discovered Mr. Delong had two previous convictions for Driving Under the Influence in Bonneville County since 2018.
Mr. Delong was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for Felony Driving Under the Influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.