Several strong thunderstorms are forecast to barrel through East Idaho late Sunday afternoon through early evening.
The National Weather Service has issued special weather alerts warning the public about the storms which are expected to be packing high winds and small hail.
The storms will be strong enough to bring down tree branches and blow around and damage unsecured objects. Flooding is also possible because of heavy rain from the storms. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded areas, the weather service said.
The thunderstorms are forecast to hit much of East Idaho including Butte, Madison, Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville, Power, Caribou, Franklin, Bear Lake, Minidoka, Cassia and Teton counties.
If you are at Bear Lake, American Falls Reservoir, Blackfoot Reservoir, Palisades Reservoir or Grays Lake, you should get out of the water now and seek shelter indoors or inside a vehicle, the weather service said.
"Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm," the weather service said.
If you are outdoors during any of these storms, please seek shelter inside a building until they pass, the weather service said.