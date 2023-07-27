Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office vehicle stock isj

A Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office vehicle parked on the east shore of the Bear Lake.

 Photo courtesy of the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office

On July 27, 2023, at approximately 11:42 a.m., the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office received a call from some people who were recreating on the shore of Bear Lake.

These callers had been digging in the sand and had uncovered what they believed to be human bones.

Sheriff Bart Heslington.

Sheriff Bart Heslington.

