Police are investigating a reported shooting that occurred inside a car on Monday night in Pocatello.
The incident apparently did not result in any injuries but Chubbuck police were later engaged in a vehicular pursuit with the suspect following the shooting, police said. The suspect evaded capture and remains on the loose.
Pocatello police said they received multiple reports around 10 p.m. Monday that a gun had been fired inside a silver car near the Jacksons convenience store in the 1100 block of South Fifth Avenue near Idaho State University.
Police immediately began searching the area for the vehicle.
About an hour later, Chubbuck police spotted the suspect's car in the area of Stuart Park and pulled the vehicle over.
But when Chubbuck police approached the vehicle, the driver sped away, police said. Chubbuck police pursued the car but discontinued the chase when the suspect headed northbound on Yellowstone Avenue, turned off the car's headlights and accelerated to over 70 mph in snowy and icy conditions, police said.
The shooting and chase remain under investigation by police.
If you have any information on the incidents, please contact police at 208-234-6100.