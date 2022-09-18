Pocatello police file photo stock image
Idaho State Journal file photo

POCATELLO — Police are searching for a man who reportedly led them on a chase in his Jeep in downtown Pocatello on Sunday afternoon before abandoning the vehicle.

The man's name has not yet been released but he recently moved to Chubbuck from California and prior to Sunday's encounter with law enforcement he's been charged with theft, drunk driving and resisting arrest for incidents that occurred earlier this month, police said.