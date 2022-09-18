POCATELLO — Police are searching for a man who reportedly led them on a chase in his Jeep in downtown Pocatello on Sunday afternoon before abandoning the vehicle.
The man's name has not yet been released but he recently moved to Chubbuck from California and prior to Sunday's encounter with law enforcement he's been charged with theft, drunk driving and resisting arrest for incidents that occurred earlier this month, police said.
Sunday's incident began around 2:15 p.m. when Pocatello police attempted to pull the man over at West Center Street and Arthur Avenue because he was driving a Jeep with no license plates.
The man refused to stop and led the officers on a chase through downtown Pocatello, police said.
At one point during the pursuit the man drove aggressively toward two approaching Pocatello police vehicles, causing them to move out of the way to avoid a collision, police said.
Police said they soon called off the chase because the man was driving so recklessly.
Officers then spotted the man driving his Jeep in the area of Stockman and Swisher roads but did not restart the chase because he was still driving recklessly, police said.
Around 3 p.m. Sunday a local resident reported to police that the man had abandoned the Jeep in the 800 block of Belmont Street, located off of Stockman.
Responding officers found a Pocatello woman sitting in the Jeep's driver's seat. Police said because the vehicle was running and the woman was under the influence she will be charged with DUI. She will also be charged with drug possession because she had meth, police said.
Police said they are not sure why the woman was with the vehicle.
The woman was booked into Bannock County Jail. Her name has not yet been released.
Police said that the man who had been driving the Jeep was seen running from the vehicle on Belmont but by the time officers got there he could not be located.
Police said they are in the process of getting a warrant for the man's arrest for felony eluding for leading them on the chase.