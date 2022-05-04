POCATELLO — A Blackfoot man has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase with his toddler in the car and then fleeing officers on foot, authorities said.
Cody Anson, 29, is currently being held at the Bannock County Jail on felony eluding and felony injury to a child charges, Pocatello police said.
Anson, who had multiple warrants for his arrest, was driving a Volkswagen Passat sedan on East Terry Street near Idaho State University around 6 p.m. Wednesday when he spotted a Pocatello police car and quickly accelerated to evade capture, police said.
Anson's speeding vehicle got the attention of the Pocatello police officer in the patrol car who pursued him eastbound on East Terry, police said.
Anson refused to pull over and turned onto George Parkway near Portneuf Medical Center, police said. He drove into the parking lot of a medical clinic along George Parkway, left his toddler daughter in the car, and fled on foot, police said.
The police officer stayed with Anson's toddler daughter until more officers arrived.
Police then began searching the area for Anson.
Shortly thereafter residents in the nearby Goldfield Drive area reported to police that a suspicious individual, later identified as Anson, was running through their yards.
Police found Anson in a gully off Goldfield around 6:20 p.m. and arrested him without further incident.
No one suffered any injuries and Anson's toddler daughter was released to the custody of her mother.
If convicted of felony eluding and felony injury to a child, Anson faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.