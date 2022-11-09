Ruchti, Roberts and Shea 2022 General Election

Pocatello Democratic legislative candidates James Ruchti, second from left, Nate Roberts, center, and Mary Shea, far right, look at election results Tuesday night.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Idaho’s Legislative District 29 will remain mostly Democratic following Tuesday’s election.

Two of three Democrats defeated their Republican challengers in the district Tuesday, including Rep. James Ruchti, who will move from the House to the Senate to fill the seat, and hopefully the shoes, of the late Mark Nye.

2022 general election ballot box counting Bannock County

Bannock County Elections Office officials work to empty a ballot box Tuesday night in Pocatello.
Dixon talking to Worley and Stevens on Election night

Bannock County Clerk Jason Dixon, left, talks to Pocatello Republican candidates for Legislative District 29 David T. Worley, center, and Jake Stevens, right.

