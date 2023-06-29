There are numerous fireworks shows and other festivities set for this July Fourth weekend in East Idaho.
POCATELLO
Tuesday, July 4
Pocatello’s annual Independence Day Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Historic Downtown Pocatello. The parade will begin at the intersection of East Center Street and South Second Avenue and head to the Concentrix parking lots on North Main Street. This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Ring.”
The annual Bannock County Independence Day Celebration is set for Tuesday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. There will be a beach party from noon to 3 p.m., a petting zoo from 1 to 6 p.m. at the soccer fields, a car show from 3 to 5 p.m., a drone show at 10 p.m. and a fireworks show at 10:15 p.m.
IDAHO FALLS
Tuesday, July 4
The annual Liberty on Parade will begin at 9 a.m. The parade begins at Fourth Street and South Holmes Avenue, then turns south on South Boulevard and concludes at South Boulevard and Rogers Street.
Riverfest will take place from noon to 9 p.m. at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls, with many activities planned. To get more information, visit freedomcelebration.com.
Finally, the 30th annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. also at Snake River Landing. This year’s show will feature more than 18,000 shells.
AMMON
Monday, July 3
The city of Ammon will host the Thousand Lights Fireworks Celebration at 10 p.m. Monday. You can view it from your own backyard. For live broadcast, tune into 99 KUPI, Arrow 107.1, and Caliente 100.3, 103.7, and 104.5. Food vendors will be at McCowin Park.
BLACKFOOT
Saturday, July 1
Celebrate Blackfoot will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Jensen Grove Park. There will be activities for all ages throughout the day culminating in a fireworks show after dark. For more information, visit facebook.com/CelebrateBlackfoot.
FORT HALL
Monday, July 3
The 2023 Treaty Day fireworks show will take place at dusk at the Fort Hall fairgrounds.
INKOM
Monday, July 3
There will be a Root Beer Float Social at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Skyline Park in Inkom, followed by a Movie in the Park at dusk.
Tuesday, July 4
There will be a traditional pancake breakfast sponsored by the Bisharat family starting at 7:30 a.m. at Skyline Park in Inkom. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Classy Car Show will take place. At 10 a.m., the Candy Parade begins.
LAVA HOT SPRINGS
Tuesday, July 4
The annual Lava Hot Springs Fourth of July Fireworks and Great American Duck Race will take place on Tuesday. Visit lavahotsprings.org/event/fireworks for more information and to purchase ducks.
MALAD
July 3-4
The city of Malad has lots of activities planned for July 3 and 4. Visit shopmalad.com/independence-day.html to view a full schedule of events.
MONTPELIER
Tuesday, July 4
Montpelier’s Fourth of July Celebration will kick off with a Chuckwagon Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Then there will be a fireworks show at 10 p.m.
PARIS
Saturday, July 1
There will be a color run and splash pad grand opening on Saturday, as well as an Evening In Paris Concert.
Tuesday, July 4
The city of Paris will host a variety of activities to celebrate Independence Day, including a Chuckwagon Breakfast, the Paris Tabernacle Patriotic Pageant, a parade and more.
To view a schedule of events, visit tinyurl.com/34wfcc7h.
REXBURG
Tuesday, July 4
The Independence Day Party in the Park will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Rexburg’s Porter Park. Take the opportunity to visit with and support local businesses and vendors while watching local performances.
Rexburg’s Fourth of July Parade starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Rexburg’s Fourth of July fireworks show begins at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Fireworks will be launched from three different locations simultaneously to allow for viewing from home.
SODA SPRINGS
Monday, July 3
The Soda Springs Fire Department will host Foam in the Park from 3 to 5 p.m. at City Park. The department will spray foam, and there will be clean water to wash off.
Tuesday, July 4
There will be a 5K fun run/walk at 6:30 a.m. at Octagon Park. The Lions Club will host a breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at City Park. The Fourth of July parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Highway 30. Throughout the afternoon there will be events going on. At 8 p.m., there will be live music. Finally, there will be a fireworks show at 10 p.m. at Kelly Park.
