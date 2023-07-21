Jason Mercier

Jason Mercier

We previously highlighted how the Mountain States compare on national tax rankings. For the most part, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming are ranked near each other with modest-to-low tax rankings while Washington consistently ranked unfavorably in comparison. With the start of the new fiscal year and state tax changes taking effect, these rankings may change in the next year.

For example, taxes continue to be reduced in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming while Washington is taking the opposite approach by imposing the state’s first income tax (starting on capital gains income) and dramatically increasing energy prices with a new cap and trade environmental policy. The Evergreen State’s cap and trade program has already earned Washingtonians the dubious distinction of having the highest gas prices in the country.

Jason Mercier is the vice president and director of research at the Mountain States Policy Center.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.