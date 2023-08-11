Trent Clark

There are many reasons to love Idaho. For conservatives, a high mark was the retirement of Frank Church, powerful Senate Foreign Relations chairman, Democratic presidential contender, replaced by Steve Symms, apple-grower from Caldwell.

Symms was as unlike Frank Church as a person could get. Church was a creature of “the Swamp,” at ease among the elite of Washington, D.C. Symms was at his best among factory workers, truckers, loggers and farmers.

Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.

