The closer we get to elections, the more ads we see on television, radio and, of course, billboards plastered all over the country.
I’ve already voted, and as well-read as I consider myself to be, I was shocked to learn about two items on the back of the ballot I haven’t heard one thing about. Let me educate you now, so when you go in to vote you won’t feel blindsided.
House Joint Resolution 6 would establish English as our state’s official language. Why? Why do we need this? I’ve never run into one single situation where another language was my only option. Even if you go into a Mexican restaurant with waiters who have limited English skills, the menu usually has pictures and is written in English.
Point to the dish you want and I’ll guarantee you they’ll get it to your table. I think this is just racist. I don’t mind listening to a recorded message for 10 seconds to find out I have to punch “1” on the phone to hear my prescriptions in English. I have that 10 seconds in my life. I’m happy that people who need medicine and are weak on English skills can also wait a few seconds to punch “2” to hear their prescriptions in Spanish. We’re a melting pot people. Always have been. We have a lot of different languages used here. If there’s a second language concentrated in an area, like Spanish is in ours, I have no problem with folks who live here using their first language to make sure they’re understanding instructions. Needless to say, I voted “no” on this resolution. Unnecessary.
Then, there’s a non-binding advisory question, which asks voters their preference on which firearm should be selected as the state’s official gun. They list some of the all-time hits. But there’s nowhere for a write-in answer. You just have to pick from the list provided or skip the question altogether. I wanted to write in “squirt gun,” but that was not an option. I skipped it.
Of course, Proposition 1 is still the biggie. I voted yes. My body, my decision. Not the lawmakers in Boise deciding what a woman does. Terminating a pregnancy, for example, is a decision best made between a woman and her doctors. The ads saying vote no on Proposition 1 are full of misinformation. Abortion at seven, eight or nine months? Baloney. After viability, abortion is still illegal if you vote yes on Proposition 1. Except in medical emergencies — the same way it was in Idaho for 50 years. And minors cannot get abortions without parental knowledge. That’s an Idaho law. A minor can’t get a Tylenol without parental permission. The law does not change if Proposition 1 passes.
And finally HJR 4. Looks like you’re voting against legalizing marijuana. Nope. Sneaky little resolution. You’re actually voting to give up your rights as an Idaho citizen to put any question on marijuana on the ballot through the initiative process. It’s our constitutional right in Idaho.
We can propose a law, get enough signatures to put the question on the ballot and let the people decide. HJR 4 says from now on, no matter what the question is on marijuana use, the people cannot decide. Only the Legislature can decide. Vote no. We’ve got some dingbats in the Legislature that are not smarter than me. I’ll decide.
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