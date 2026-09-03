This afternoon when I popped in to check on my mom, she produced a letter from a small stack on her counter. "You have to see this," she said proudly, pulling a homemade card from an envelope.
The card was from one of the boys in my dad's Scout Troop. Tucked inside was a photograph: a sharp young man standing beside a large, beautiful wooden collection box he'd built and painted red, white and blue, designed to gather donations for veterans in our community. He had just earned his Eagle Scout, and, unable to thank my dad in person, he wanted my mom to share in his good news — and to know that her husband had a hand in it.
This is the reason my dad loved Scouting — here in a single envelope. It's not the badges or the campouts, though there were plenty of those, full of stories my dad loved to tell — and I can still hear him laughing as he read "The Cremation of Sam McGee" around the campfire after dark. It's the boys. The real hope of every Scoutmaster is that decades later, a boy you spent your Saturday mornings teaching to tie a knot or read a compass will build something lasting for his community — and take a moment to be grateful for things he is passing forward.
Scouting has always understood something a lot of modern life has forgotten: character is not innate or automatic. It is taught, practiced and modeled, patiently, by people willing to show up week after week for those who will fill our shoes when our turn is over. My dad believed that. He dedicated his life to blessing "his boys" in the way he had been blessed himself.
At the center of it all is the Scout Oath, a promise every Scout makes and remakes at every meeting, every campout, every court of honor:
"On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight."
Read it slowly. It's a small constitution for life. Duty before convenience. Service to others as a way of living, not an occasional favor. Strength of body, mind and character declared together as one goal, not three separate projects. It doesn't promise comfort, popularity or spared hardship. Instead, it provides a foundation for being capable, hardworking and honest regardless of one's circumstances.
It is not hard to notice how far society has drifted from this framework. Barely a week goes by without another story of a public figure, an executive, or an official caught cutting corners, dodging responsibility, or treating the public trust as something to be spent rather than kept — to say nothing of the accounts of individuals who commit heinous crimes and still manage to garner public sympathy. We have gotten very good at forgiving people who were never sorry, and rather bad at admiring people who never needed forgiving. And a culture fluent in excuse-making quickly forgets the alternative was ever an option.
This is what has made Scouting foundational for so many and so quietly countercultural. Nobody made that young man build a box for veterans' donations. Nobody was going to notice if he skipped community service hours and coasted to the rank on paperwork alone. He did the work because somewhere along the way he learned that a man is measured not by public opinion, but by the choices he makes when times are hard and no one is watching.
Times change. Institutions change, some for the better and plenty for the worse. But the truths Scouting has quietly handed down for well over a century — duty, honesty, service, self-reliance — will never go out of style. They don't need to be reinvented. They only need to be understood, practiced and passed on.
These time-tested values are bigger than any one of us. That's the gift Scouting gives: the joy of being committed to and part of something bigger than yourself. The card in my mother's mailbox was small. What it represents is not. Like the box in that photograph — built to hold help for people that young man will never meet — we have only a moment to hold these values, live them and pass them on to those who will lead when we are gone. That is the whole beautiful design, because some things are simply bigger than life itself.
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