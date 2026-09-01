A week ago Thursday, former state representative Greg Chaney drove over from Boise to speak to the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee. I served with Rep. Chaney, who chaired the House Judiciary and Rules Committee, and we worked together on some important issues, including legislation that kept Idaho's schools and businesses open during COVID. His presentation on Proposition 1 reflected his legislative experience and his perspective as an attorney, and deserves a wider audience than one very full room can provide.
Much of the Proposition 1 debate has focused on one topic: how late in pregnancy abortion is allowed, and under what circumstances. Chaney's analysis, grounded in the actual statutory text, addressed this — but raised a deeper set of questions about the many other things Proposition 1 quietly rewrites.
Start with the words "every person." Proposition 1's new "right" to reproductive freedom and privacy is much broader than abortion, and it attaches to "every person," full stop. No age floor. No parental-rights savings clause. No reference to Idaho's existing framework for minors, which currently requires parental consent for an abortion, with a judicial bypass process for the rare case where that's not workable.
Proposition 1 doesn't amend our existing framework. Without saying so, it creates a new, broader right that overwrites existing statute, then directs courts to construe the act "liberally" in favor of reproductive freedom whenever it conflicts with anything else in Idaho Code. Chaney's reading is straightforward: a parental-consent requirement is exactly the kind of "interference" Proposition 1 says the state may not impose, "directly or indirectly," on a person's reproductive decisions — particularly since "every person" includes minors of any age. Proposition 1 is admirably egalitarian that way, extending to 5-year-olds precisely the same unsupervised reproductive rights it extends to their grandmothers.
That same liberal-construction command, paired with a clause giving Proposition 1 express control over conflicting state law, puts a wide swath of existing Idaho statutes on uncertain footing: the physician-only requirement, our sex-education regulations, and our abortion-trafficking law, which prohibits taking a minor out-of-state for an abortion without parental knowledge — a law hard to square with Proposition 1's language shielding from liability anyone who "advises, assists, facilitates, informs, refers, or otherwise aids" another person, of any age, exercising their "reproductive freedom." Should Proposition 1 pass, any state regulation would first have to survive a "health-only, least-restrictive-means" test, with judges now required to favor reproductive freedom whenever conflicts arise.
Then there's elective abortion up until viability. Idaho law currently defines viability as the potential to survive outside the womb, "albeit with artificial aid." Proposition 1 redefines it as a "significant likelihood of sustained survival" without "extraordinary medical measures" — a term it never defines. And viability isn't a hard stop for elective abortion: the post-viability medical-emergency exception drops the requirement that harm be immediate, drops any permanence threshold, and expands the harm standard to dysfunction of "any" bodily organ or part, determined by the treating physician's good-faith judgment alone. Under Proposition 1, Idaho would trade a defined legal standard — one that allows abortion to protect the life of the mother — for an undefined, open-ended one, decided case by case by the person performing the abortion.
One more question deserves a red flag. Proposition 1 defines "reproductive health care" broadly as care "related to reproductive processes, functions, and systems," then adds an open-ended list — language that clearly anticipates other categories of care involving reproductive organs or hormones being included. Its definition of "health care provider" is similarly open-ended — simply a “licensed person or an entity” that provides reproductive health care — and every one of them is shielded from liability for providing it to anyone.
My take-home message from Chaney's presentation: Proposition 1's impacts are breathtakingly broad. In November, voters will act as legislators. Proposition 1 must be understood for what it actually says, not what its proponents falsely claim about miscarriage care or what its ballot summary promises. "Every person" includes minors unless the text says otherwise. A control clause directs this act to prevail over any conflicting Idaho Code section. Liberal construction requirements break legal ties in one direction only.
Some have unwisely suggested that voters "unhappy" with the status quo should vote yes and let the Legislature "fix it" later. That's especially foolhardy given the many new legal questions Proposition 1 raises — it's rather like signing a lease you know you dislike because you trust the landlord to come up with something better later. If "yes" voters don't grasp these concerning nuances now, it won't matter once it's law. Read the fine print. Then vote no on Proposition 1.
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