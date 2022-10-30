Michael Faller

UPDATE FROM BUTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Michael Faller was located Saturday afternoon by K9 teams, deceased. His family was notified close to the scene. Butte County Sheriff would like to thank our volunteers, K9 teams, pilots, and law enforcement agencies for their assistance. Please continue to keep his family and friends in your prayers.

