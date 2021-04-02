UPDATE
Mariyah Fuentes has been located and is safe. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies wish to thank the Public for their assistance in this case.
ORIGINAL STORY
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing girl, 11 year old Maryiah Fuentes.
Maryiah left her residence on Blaze Dr. (near Iona/Ammon Rd.) around 7:15 am to walk to school at Discovery Elementary. After school staff notified parents Maryiah was absent, parents contacted Dispatch.
Deputies are in the process of checking the immediate area around Blaze Dr. as well as various friends and relatives where she may go, but Maryiah has yet to be found.
An AlertSense emergency message has been sent out in a 3 mile radius with updates to follow as information comes available.
Maryiah is approximately 4’8” tall and 90lbs, wears pink glasses, has shoulder length brown hair with pigtails, dark skin, and hazel eyes. Maryiah may be wearing a pink and tan puffy coat, black leggings, white shoes and a blue backpack.
Anyone with information, or who may have seen Maryiah walking in the area between Blaze Dr. and Discovery Elementary is asked to call dispatch at 208-529-1200 immediately to speak with a Deputy.