LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — A raging wildfire that swept through a picturesque town on the Hawaiian island of Maui this week has killed at least 89 people, authorities said Saturday, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire of the past century.

Among the dead was a man who tried to shield his dog when the flames consumed his car as they attempted to flee. The man's remains were found the next day on top of the dead canine in the fire-gutted vehicle.

