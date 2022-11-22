Drug bust

Marijuana products, drug paraphernalia, firearms and cash seized during a drug bust in Cassia County on Tuesday.

 Photo courtesy of the Cassia County Sheriff's Office

The Mini-Cassia Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a local home Tuesday morning where they believed an individual was selling drugs to residents including children, sometimes making deals on school property and via social media, according to a news release from the Cassia County Sheriff's Office.

Among the items located and seized were over $13,000 in cash, several firearms, several "concentrated THC vape pens" and approximately one pound of marijuana, deputies said.

