The mega-popular burger chain In-N-Out is planning to expand into the Treasure Valley, but it could still be several years before Idahoans can get their hands on some animal-style fries in their home state.
Mike Abbate, In-N-Out's Assistant Vice President of Real Estate and Development, said in an email Friday that the company is currently reviewing several potential sites for a restaurant around Boise.
"While we are still in the early planning stages, we have identified several targeted intersections in and around the greater Boise trade area," Abbate said. "We are currently negotiating with a few property owners within those trade areas, in hopes of moving ahead with formal site development applications within the respective municipalities, thereafter."
A Boise-area In-N-Out would be the chain's first location in the Gem State. In-N-Out Burger currently operates in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Oregon.
Abbate said that the California-based company's decision to expand into Idaho remains on track, adding that the new restaurant is expected to open by 2025.
"We’re grateful for the continued support from loyal Customers in Idaho who wish to have their own In-N-Out Burger nearby," he wrote. "We remain committed to the goal we set in 2020 to be serving Double-Doubles to our Boise area customers within five years."
Currently, the closest In-N-Out location to the Treasure Valley is in South Ogden, Utah, a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Boise.
