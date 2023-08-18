Open-Primary-volunteer

Judy Labrie is a volunteer with Idahoans for Open Primaries in Sandpoint supporting the new ballot initiative. 

 Photo courtesy of Idahoans for Open Primaries

Idahoans for Open Primaries is starting its signature collection drive Saturday in hopes that a ballot initiative to end Idaho’s closed primary election will qualify to go before voters in the November 2024 general election.

Signature gathering drives kick off at 9 a.m. local time at Kristen Armstrong Park in Boise and at Matchwood Brewing in Sandpoint, according to a press release issued Thursday by Idahoans for Open Primaries.

(1) comment

Old Crow

Open primaries means the democrat manipulation of the Republican primary.

I'm sure a lot of leftists already register as Republicans and try to manipulate our choice,

That's how we wind up with all these rinos.

These are the slimiest sort of commiecrat tactics.

