The owner of Christensen's Custom Cuts in Montpelier reported his discovery of four rear deer quarters which had been illegally discarded in a dumpster in front of his business.

 Kolby White/Idaho Fish and Game

The owner, Rick Christensen, told Fish and Game that in his professional opinion the quarters seemed to be in good condition, even appeared to have been properly cleaned and hung to age, with no apparent reason for discarding the meat.

