Name: Josh Ellis
Hometown: Chubbuck
Age: 46
Professional or Personal Background
I have a Bachelor's in Business Administration from Idaho State University and I am currently finishing work on a Master's Degree. I am not new to politics, I spent 8 years on the Chubbuck City Council, was the Council President of that group and spent time as a representative on several intergovernmental agencies and committees. I was born in the small town of Downey in the south Bannock County and I have lived in Pocatello, Chubbuck, and the Tyhee area. Some kids grew up on a farm, I grew up on a construction site learning how to work.
Why are you running for office?
I believe the United States is the greatest Nation on earth and it has done more to create wealth and empower people with the ability to control their own destiny. Until the United States was created, Kings and Queens and Family royalty determined how people lived and prospered. Over the last two years we have seen an attack on the fundamental freedoms of Life, Liberty and The Pursuit of Happiness. Government is necessary but must be controlled and minimized, its role is to provide the basic infrastructure and services that should not be privatized in the most cost efficient manner possible. Government can not fund anything without first taking it from you the constituent and taxpayer. Difficult decisions have to be made each and every day, I believe we can do a better job of prioritizing our resources, while preserving our quality of life and prospering in Bannock County.
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?
This race is not about individual people or personalities. It's about the resources that the County has and receives and the services that they are required to provide to you the constituent and tax payer. During the last five years the area has seen significant growth and significant increases in assessed property values. During such times, it's very easy to say that the tax levy is dropping without actually holding the line and improving efficiencies while growing government. Bannock County residents are the fourth largest group moving into Ada County or Boise. Bannock County continues to struggle when competing with Southeastern Counties and the Boise valley, when courting new business. In 2020 the CEO of REDI, specifically mentioned our tax levies as a disadvantage. We have the best quality of life in Bannock county, we need to prioritize creating a business environment that invites business to stay and relocate here.
Why should voters elect you?
As your elected official, my goal and job will be to represent your interests and to improve the services that you receive from the County. I believe that government should operate on a Southwest model versus a Delta model when it comes to spending your money. This can be done by improving the work environment of the employees and ensuring that our wages and salaries are competitive. Employees that are respected and properly compensated will create and establish the business practices necessary to improve service, creating the efficiencies necessary to reduce costs. As a member of the City Council, I voted against my own business interests as a Builder and Realtor to increase permit fees and connection fees to ensure that growth helped to pay for the additional burdens of growth. You can be assured that I will study out the issues and make the tough decisions that are necessary.
Name: Jeff Hough
Hometown: McCammon
Age: 55
Professional or Personal Background
BA in Finance from Idaho State University. Worked for JR Simplot, US Robotics, 3 Com, 1st Security Bank, Key Bank. Owned 2 small businesses. Married for 33 years, 4 kids & 5 grandkids.
Why are you running for office?
Because I love Bannock County and I want to be a part of building a place our kids can come home to.
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?
I believe managing the growth we are going through is critical. As a County, we have to be as fiscally responsible as possible while continuing to provide services and plan for the growth. It is a difficult balancing act, but we have to be more forward-thinking in our planning and implementing the things that will help prepare for the future.
Why should voters elect you?
I am a traditional, conservative Republican. I believe Government's role is to protect people's rights and provide infrastructure that enhances the community and facilitates growth.