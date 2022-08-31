Lance Peck

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — The owner of Downard Funeral Home was released from jail just over 24 hours after his arrest following an arraignment Wednesday afternoon at the Bannock County Courthouse.

Lance Peck, 47, was released from the Bannock County Jail around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday after posting a $20,000 bond.

Lance Peck attorney at arraignment hearing

Lance Peck's Pocatello attorney Richard J. Blok, left, addresses the court while Peck appears for an arraignment hearing Wednesday via video conference from the Bannock County Jail.
Downard Investigation (Peck)

Pocatello police pictured at Downard Funeral Home on North Garfield Avenue on Sept. 2, 2021, after authorities launched an investigation into suspicious circumstances at the business. On Tuesday, Downard owner Lance Peck was charged with 63 misdemeanors in connection to the investigation.