BLACKFOOT — Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in Sunday's two-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot.

Destiny J. Thain, 38, of Rexburg, and Naomi Hernandez, 18, of Meridian, died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 15 southbound just north of Blackfoot when a 2009 Toyota RAV4 compact SUV collided head-on with a 2001 Lincoln Navigator SUV around 5 p.m. Sunday, the Bingham County Coroner's Office reported.

Naomi Hernandez

Naomi Hernandez

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.