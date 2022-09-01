Firefighters with help from air tankers are battling multiple wildfires that have ignited in the McCammon and Inkom areas.
The fires were initially reported along Interstate 15 and Highway 30 around 5 p.m. Thursday and several local fire departments have responded to the blazes.
It appears that the biggest wildfires are in the McCammon area, where large firefighting jets are dropping retardant to stop the spread of the flames.
The McCammon area fires are burning close to homes but we have not received any reports about anyone being evacuated.
Idaho State Police reported around 7:10 p.m. that although the wildfires are burning near Interstate 15 and Highway 30, troopers have not had to shut down either road.
We have received no reports thus far that the fires have resulted in any people being injured or structures damaged, but smoke from the McCammon area blazes can be seen from several miles away.
Reports indicate that the fires have not yet been contained.
Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the fires but it's evident that Thursday's 90-degree temps and strong winds have created conditions that make it easy for blazes to ignite in the dry vegetation and spread.
The Pocatello Fire Department extinguished a small brush fire along South Fifth Avenue near the South Valley Connector that was reported by multiple people including a state trooper around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
That blaze scorched less than an acre before firefighters extinguished the flames. There were no injuries, evacuations or damage to structures but South Fifth Avenue was partially blocked for about 15 minutes because of the incident.
Firefighters said they're not sure what caused the fire.
With Labor Day weekend quickly approaching and the hot weather forecast to continue through the middle of next week, authorities are urging people to be careful regarding what they throw from their vehicles and to not drive anywhere with unsecured towing equipment or chains.