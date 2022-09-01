Wildfires

A large air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning near McCammon on Thursday.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

Firefighters with help from air tankers are battling multiple wildfires that have ignited in the McCammon and Inkom areas.

The fires were initially reported along Interstate 15 and Highway 30 around 5 p.m. Thursday and several local fire departments have responded to the blazes.