A high-speed chase in Bingham County on Friday evening left the adult male suspect shot by a sheriff's deputy.
The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, was shot when he reportedly aimed his car at the deputy, who was outside of his patrol vehicle at the time.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital by ambulance after the chase eventually came to an end when a law enforcement officer used a PIT maneuver on a rural road near Aberdeen to stop his vehicle, authorities said.
The suspect is expected to survive, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office said.
Bingham County sheriff's deputies were chasing the suspect on Friday evening because he was driving a vehicle that was connected to an earlier burglary and pursuit on the Fort Hall Reservation, authorities said.
Around 7:30 p.m. deputies used spike strips to try to stop the suspect vehicle as it traveled at a high rate of speed on Highway 39 west of Blackfoot, the Sheriff's Office reported.
"During this encounter, the suspect vehicle avoided the spike strips and steered directly towards our deputy," the Sheriff's Office stated in a news release. "Our deputy then discharged (his) duty weapon out of fear of great bodily harm and in an attempt to stop the threat."
The male suspect was wounded by the gunfire but continued driving for another 5 miles until the PIT maneuver was used to stop his vehicle in the area of 3300 West 1400 South, authorities said.
Deputies immediately detained the suspect as well as his two female passengers. The suspect will be booked into Bingham County Jail on outstanding warrants as well as new charges upon his release from the hospital, authorities said.
One of his female passengers was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was subsequently released to her family while the second female was eventually released by law enforcement.
The officer-involved shooting aspect of the incident will be investigated by the Critical Incident Task Force, a local law enforcement organization that investigates whenever an East Idaho law enforcement officer shoots a suspect.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office, an agency that is a member of the task force, will lead this investigation.
Bingham County authorities will take the lead in the criminal investigation of the incident and the filing of criminal charges against the suspect.
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office said the name of the suspect will not be released until his first court appearance, which will likely be held this month.
The name of the sheriff's deputy who shot the suspect has not been released.
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office stated, "We would like to thank the assisting law enforcement and EMS agencies for responding at a moment’s notice and for being dedicated professionals. We would also like to commend our staff for maintaining courageous calm. We thank you, our citizens, for your understanding and cooperation. More information will be released when it is available and appropriate."
