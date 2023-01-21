Chase

Law enforcement vehicles pictured on the rural Bingham County road where a high-speed chase ended on Friday night when an officer reportedly used a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect vehicle.

 Bingham County Sheriff's Office Photo

A high-speed chase in Bingham County on Friday evening left the adult male suspect shot by a sheriff's deputy.

The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, was shot when he reportedly aimed his car at the deputy, who was outside of his patrol vehicle at the time.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.