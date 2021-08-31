UPDATE 08/31/2021 2:30 P.M.
As the investigation into the Moonstone Drive shooting from Sunday Aug. 29 continues, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been able to obtain arrest warrants for 32-year-old Marvin Charles Lee McDonald and 22-year-old Hailey Denise Terrisse (also known as Hailey Heath or Hailey McDonald).
Both McDonald and Terrisse are wanted for 3 counts each of aggravated battery with the intent to commit serious bodily harm in relation to the events that unfolded on Moonstone Drive. McDonald and Terrisse are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Deputies are still seeking tips and information about this case and Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $1000 each for information that leads directly to the arrest of McDonald and Terrisse.
Again, both are considered armed and dangerous and should NOT be approached. If McDonald and Terrisse are seen, the public is asked to call Bonneville County Dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200 or 911 if it is an emergency. Anonymous tips and information can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 208-522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, or by using the P3tips App on your mobile device. The P3tips App is available in the Apple and Google Play stores.
ORIGINAL STORY
East Idaho law enforcement agencies are searching for three people involved in two separate shooting incidents over the weekend that left four people injured.
The first incident began to unfold around 11:58 p.m. Friday when Blackfoot police officers located a man at the sportsman’s access on West Bridge Street who had sustained a gunshot wound, Blackfoot police said in a Monday news release.
The injured man, whom police have not named, was transported to Bingham Memorial Hospital via ground ambulance where he was treated and released, police said.
A short time after police located the wounded man, a separate man was located in the vicinity of the shooting and was also transported to the hospital for injuries, police said. That man, whom police have also not yet named, was later arrested on unrelated charges, according to police.
The Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division said in its Monday news release that it is investigating the Friday shooting and has developed a suspect in the incident.
“At this time the names of those involved are being withheld until the investigation is complete,” the press release said.
The other East Idaho shooting incident occurred in Bonneville County around noon on Sunday when sheriff’s office deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 1200 North Block of Moonstone Drive, east of Idaho Falls.
When police arrived to the scene, they located three adult victims who had sustained gunshot wounds. All three victims were transported via ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The names of the three people and their conditions have not yet been released.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has identified two persons of interest in the case: Marvin Charles Lee McDonald, 32, and Hailey Denise Terrisse, 22.
McDonald is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his arms and neck. Terrisse, who may be using the last names of Heath or McDonald, is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were also searching for a a 2002 Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee but announced on Monday that the vehicle had been located.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said it has received several tips that indicate McDonald and Terrisse have ties to the Twin Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot and Pocatello areas. Some information also indicates the pair has ties to Ogden, Utah, and surrounding states.
McDonald and Terrisse should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the sheriff’s office says.
Anyone with information about the shooting in Bonneville County can contact dispatch at 208-529-1200, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983, online at ifcrime.org or through the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.