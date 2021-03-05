When I was young, did OK in school and was not in trouble my father would say, “You are a gentleman and a scholar.” Over the years I’ve tried to remain a scholar with focus on regular learning. You can feed the scholar in yourself by joining the annual Phi Kappa Phi honor society’s 2021 scholarly lecture. The lecture titled Polarization, Pandemic, Parables by Dr.Mark McBeth, Idaho State University Political Science professor will be on a Zoom link, isu.zoom.us/j/92595650552, at 7 PM Wednesday March 24, 2021.
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest, most selective, and most prestigious all-discipline honor society. PKP’s motto is “Let the love of learning rule humanity.” In Pocatello, PKP recruits top scholars and a few community members to participate in promoting excellence on the local campus and engaging the community of scholars each year.
The chapter 110 of PKP at ISU is proud to support eligible undergraduate PKP members with scholarship money donated by our members. Public and business contributions to this fund are welcome. You can learn more about PKP, activities, and past scholarship winners at https://www.isu.edu/phikappaphi/.
Larry Gebhardt, Ph.D.,
PKP Chapter 110 Board Member,
Pocatello