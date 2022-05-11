I worked for over three years at the Bannock County Assessor's Office. During that time I worked under the two previous elected Assessor's. While the tasks of the assessor are complicated, the right person makes the world of difference. The reason that office is still up and running is because of Anita Hymas. She has more than 40 years of experience in the Assessor's Office. She is the person who has kept the assessor's office running. Now this is not to be construed to mean she makes all the decisions, but as the Chief Deputy, it is her job to uphold the decisions made by the elected official. Can you imagine how different our county assessments would be with someone who has the expertise of how the office is to be run and the job of the elected official? That is possible, as long as Anita Hymas is our elected official.
In the three years I worked in the Assessor's Office, I worked in the DMV and as an appraisal assistant. When there were issues with the DMV, or state officials who were needing information, other departments needing help, the general public having issues and were frustrated, Anita Hymas was the person to help resolve any and all issues that came into the office. I may have only been employed in the Assessor's Office for a short period of time, but Anita is the reason the lights come on every morning.
Anita Hymas is the best and the ONLY option for our county. She has my vote, and you should vote for her. Our county needs someone with knowledge and experience. Vote Anita Hymas!
If you have any questions or have heard things throughout the community that have you questioning your decision, please find her on Facebook. She addresses so many questions or concerns!