I love to cook and bake and when I’m idle, that is when I always head to the kitchen to create a new dish or just whip up an old favorite. While we’re in quarantine, I’ve been trying to use what I already have in my house. So what’s in the pantry? Usually everything I need to make my loaded chocolate chip oatmeal cookies. They are packed with all types of sweet flavors and yummy textures. These cookies combine oatmeal, coconut, cornflakes and nuts into a treat that my husband says could keep him alive for weeks in hunting camp. He calls them “Ranger Cookies,” but since we’re all making the best of being at home, I’ll call them “Home on the Range Cookies” instead.
Belle’s Home on the Range Cookies
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon allspice
- ½ teaspoon nutmeg
- 2 cups oatmeal
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
- 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 ½ cups flaked coconut
- 2 cups corn flakes
In a large bowl (I use my stand mixer), cream together the butter and sugars until light. Add the eggs and vanilla and beat well. Add the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg and mix well. Mix in the oatmeal, nuts, chocolate chips, coconut, and corn flakes. Using a cookie scoop (or rounded teaspoon) place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes. Cool on racks.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.