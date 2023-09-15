POCATELLO — The Bengal Roundup rodeo returns to the Bannock County Event Center this weekend. Plus, the first-ever Yoga at the Port is on Saturday, and Pocatello Downs is back with the IQHA Idaho Cup on Sept. 24.

— Friday and Saturday — Don’t miss Idaho State University’s Bengal Roundup at the Bannock County Event Center. The college rodeo will feature bull riding, roping, steer wrestling, bareback, saddle broncs, barrel racing and more Wild West fun. The Heath Clark Band will perform live on Friday night following the rodeo. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the rodeo begins at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. For more information, visit the ISU rodeo team Facebook page or call 208-731-5480.

