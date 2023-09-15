POCATELLO — The Bengal Roundup rodeo returns to the Bannock County Event Center this weekend. Plus, the first-ever Yoga at the Port is on Saturday, and Pocatello Downs is back with the IQHA Idaho Cup on Sept. 24.
— Friday and Saturday — Don’t miss Idaho State University’s Bengal Roundup at the Bannock County Event Center. The college rodeo will feature bull riding, roping, steer wrestling, bareback, saddle broncs, barrel racing and more Wild West fun. The Heath Clark Band will perform live on Friday night following the rodeo. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the rodeo begins at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. For more information, visit the ISU rodeo team Facebook page or call 208-731-5480.
— Saturday — Join Healthy City, USA and Breathe Yoga Community for the first-ever Yoga at the Port at 8 a.m. The one-hour class is open to all ages and yoga abilities and is free of cost. Gates open at 7:30 a.m., and participants must bring their own mat, water and props.
— Monday — The Bannock County Rodeo Association hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
— Wednesday — Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping and barrel racing events, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln. Team roping is held from 6 to 10 p.m. in the indoor arena. Barrel racing is held from 5 to 10 p.m. in arena one. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
— Sept. 23 — Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company returns with their Super Saturday and Big Payday, sponsored by Trails West. Watch team roping with the family from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the indoor arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
— Sept. 24 — Pocatello Downs is back with its IQHA Idaho Cup on Sunday at the Bannock County Event Center’s grandstands. Watch as the Idaho-bred and born qualifiers compete for cash prizes and the Idaho Cup title in four categories: maturity, derby, futurity and AQHA juvenile. Gates open at noon, and the first race begins at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and under get in free. Sunday’s races will benefit the Champ’s Heart Organization, an equine-based ministry offering children with limited abilities, veterans of war and their families the opportunity to safely connect with horses and experience well-being and independence in a welcoming environment.
— Oct. 3 — Heavy metal music lovers rejoice. Megadeth with special guest Biohazard is coming to the Port as part of its Crush the World tour. Tickets can be purchased at bannockcountyeventcenter.us.
The event center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields and RV park. For questions or to reserve the facilities, please contact the center at 208-237-1340.
