Many Idaho forest landowners desire a better understanding of how forests grow and how they can better manage their forest property to meet their goals, be it to reduce fire potential or to harvest timber or manage for wildlife. Whether you have 2 acres or 5,000 acres, this program will give you a look at different management practices implemented by family forest landowners and managers. This program will allow participants to engage with natural resource professionals and landowners through discussions on managing lands for a variety of objectives by applying various stewardship practices.

A one-day program titled Forestry for Eastern Idaho will be held July 27 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Island Park EMS building, 4378 County Circle, off of Library Road, and conclude by 4 p.m. The tour will start with an indoor session and then go to various locations throughout the course of the afternoon. Please bring a sack lunch and dress for field and weather conditions. Walking distances will be minimal.

