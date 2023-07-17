Many Idaho forest landowners desire a better understanding of how forests grow and how they can better manage their forest property to meet their goals, be it to reduce fire potential or to harvest timber or manage for wildlife. Whether you have 2 acres or 5,000 acres, this program will give you a look at different management practices implemented by family forest landowners and managers. This program will allow participants to engage with natural resource professionals and landowners through discussions on managing lands for a variety of objectives by applying various stewardship practices.
A one-day program titled Forestry for Eastern Idaho will be held July 27 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Island Park EMS building, 4378 County Circle, off of Library Road, and conclude by 4 p.m. The tour will start with an indoor session and then go to various locations throughout the course of the afternoon. Please bring a sack lunch and dress for field and weather conditions. Walking distances will be minimal.
Topics to be covered include (but are not limited to) forest insects and diseases, forest management and conservation planning, fuel and fire breaks, pre-commercial thinning, timber harvesting, the Idaho forest stewardship program, forest thinning and pruning, EQIP and other cost-share programs, and working with consultants and agencies. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend.
The program will be led by Randy Brooks and Audra Cochran with the University of Idaho, and Laurie Stone and Tom Eckberg with the Idaho Department of Lands.
To ensure an effective learning environment, this session is limited to 30 participants. Please pre-register by July 24. A $10 registration fee ($15/couple) covers handouts, materials and refreshments. For more information or to pre-register, contact Randy Brooks at rbrooks@uidaho.edu or phone 208-885-6356.
