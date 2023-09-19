POCATELLO — U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit along with Idaho State University, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, the Family Services Alliance, the city of Pocatello and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office are convening a United Against Hate summit on Sept. 26 at ISU in Pocatello. The event is free and is open to the public.
United Against Hate is an initiative launched by the Department of Justice focused on improving efforts to combat hate crimes and hate incidents through relationship building at the local level. Through this endeavor, the U.S. attorney’s office seeks to create and strengthen trust and partnerships among law enforcement, community leaders and residents. Well‑attended summits have already been held in Coeur d’Alene, Caldwell, Boise and Ketchum.
“In my view, this initiative is particularly timely for Idaho, as we have experienced a series of troubling hate incidents throughout the state in the past several years,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “As Attorney General Garland has said, this is a moment for an all-hands-on-deck approach to combatting unlawful hate.”
The Sept. 26 event will include remarks from local leaders, presentations from prosecutors about hate crimes laws and reporting mechanisms, and speakers who will share their courageous experiences responding to hate.
“I look forward to meeting community members and hearing different perspectives on how we can work together to unite our community in standing up to unlawful hate,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “And I am deeply honored to partner with our co-sponsors to prioritize this critical mission.”
