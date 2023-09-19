United Against Hate - ISU Event Flyer

The United Against Hate summit will be held Sept. 26 in Pocatello.

 Image courtesy of U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Idaho

POCATELLO — U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit along with Idaho State University, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, the Family Services Alliance, the city of Pocatello and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office are convening a United Against Hate summit on Sept. 26 at ISU in Pocatello. The event is free and is open to the public. 

United Against Hate is an initiative launched by the Department of Justice focused on improving efforts to combat hate crimes and hate incidents through relationship building at the local level. Through this endeavor, the U.S. attorney’s office seeks to create and strengthen trust and partnerships among law enforcement, community leaders and residents. Well‑attended summits have already been held in Coeur d’Alene, Caldwell, Boise and Ketchum.

