FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Community Health Center has recently received three awards — Access Enhancer, COVID-19 Public Health Champion and Health Disparities Reducer. Only three health centers in the state of Idaho earned these badges, and many earned no badges.

According to HRSA clinic Director Chris Waterhouse, “These awards are competitive and decided by the funding agency; we do not nominate ourselves, so that makes these awards feel extra special to us.”

