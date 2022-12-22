Tree
Tree illustration by David Green

Prophets and apostles have taught us to always seek Christ “but especially at this time of the year—Christmas.” Years ago our family spent an entire Christmas season attempting to do this.

We decided that year to “put on” our spiritual eyes and ears to see and hear testimonies of our Savior in everything Christmas. Here are just a few of the testimonies of Christ that we discovered. We hope that you and your family will discover your own insights as you choose to see and hear Him in your Christmas traditions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.