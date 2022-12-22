Prophets and apostles have taught us to always seek Christ “but especially at this time of the year—Christmas.” Years ago our family spent an entire Christmas season attempting to do this.
We decided that year to “put on” our spiritual eyes and ears to see and hear testimonies of our Savior in everything Christmas. Here are just a few of the testimonies of Christ that we discovered. We hope that you and your family will discover your own insights as you choose to see and hear Him in your Christmas traditions.
Christmas trees: In the familiar Christmas tree tradition, we found evergreen boughs that triumph over the death of winter. They testify of everlasting life, the Resurrection, and the Atonement of Jesus Christ. The Christmas tree reminded us of the tree of life that grows true, or straight, heavenward—seeking light. This caused us to ask ourselves, “Do we do the same?” Our Christmas tree became a treasured gathering place to reflect upon how we can point our lives heavenward by staying on the covenant path.
Christmas lights: In Christmas lights, we found a reminder that Jesus is the Light of the World and that by His light, we are able to find our way back to our heavenly home. With this in mind, every Christmas light we enjoyed became a bright reminder of our Savior.
Christmas stars: Christmas stars reminded us that wise men and women follow the light of truth in their search for Jesus Christ. Just as the Wise Men of old followed a star’s guiding light and found the Christ child (see Matthew 2:9–11), we too can be equally blessed as we choose to follow the spiritual light of the gospel that illuminates the covenant path of discipleship, guiding us home to eternal life.
Christmas wreaths: The holly wreath reminded us that Jesus will one day return to earth to reign as King of kings, and we began to see that a wreath-like “crown of righteousness” awaits those who keep their faith in Jesus Christ (see 2 Timothy 4:7–8).
Baked treats: Baked goods and treats reminded us that Jesus describes Himself as “the bread of life” (John 6:35) and that the name of Jesus’s birthplace, Bethlehem, actually means “house of bread.” When we give or receive baked Christmas goodies, we think of Jesus, the Bread of Life, and His willingness to sustain us and take our burdens upon Himself. He provides warm and comforting relief through forgiveness.
Candy canes: The beautiful white color of these unique Christmas treats brought Christ’s purity to our mind. The curved shape caused us to think of the shepherd’s crook and how Jesus is the Good Shepherd, who will watch over and protect us, His sheep (see John 10:11–12, 14). The sweetness of the candy reminded us to never substitute evil for good—or bitter for sweet, as Isaiah warns will happen in the last days (see Isaiah 5:20).
Our family’s experiment to seek Christ in everything Christmas richly rewarded us in unexpected ways. We found witnesses of Christ all around us, even in customs such as Christmas stockings, Santa Claus, and Christmas pajamas. We did the spiritual work necessary to see and hear witnesses of Jesus throughout the entire Christmas season.
Intentionally seeking Christ in Christmas continues to add significance and splendor to the way we celebrate the season. We hope that as you seek Christ in Christmas, the Spirit will guide you to the testimonies that Heavenly Father wants to teach you and your family.
We testify that choosing to intentionally “rivet our focus on the Savior”—as President Russell M. Nelson encouraged us to do during the 2020 First Presidency Christmas devotional—invites the Spirit and helps us to become more content to linger among the cherished sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and testimonies of Christmas.
