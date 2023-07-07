The first heat-related death in Idaho this year has been reported to the Division of Public Health. An Idaho resident between 40 and 60 years of age died of heatstroke when hiking a strenuous route in Southern Idaho in the past week. Temperatures were in the 90s, and shade was lacking.

Anyone can get heat-related illness, but those at greater risk are young children, older adults, and people who are overweight or have underlying health conditions or take certain medications that reduce the body’s ability to stay cool.

