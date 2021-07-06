POCATELLO — The Pocatello Municipal Band is excited to perform the third concert of the 2021 season of Concert in the Park on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Guy Gates Memorial Band Shell at Ross Park.
Our concert sponsors will be Casey and Evelyn Emerson, with guest conductor Jack Emerson, who is their 4-year-old son. Casey and Evelyn have been avid supporters of the fine arts in our community.
Our featured soloist will be Conor O’Farrell performing the classic “Atlantic Zephyrs” for trombone and band by Gardell Simmons. Conor is a graduate of Pocatello High School and Idaho State University, where he majored in trombone performance. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in music at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, where he is a graduate assistant in music.
The evening’s music will be “Light Classics” and will be conducted by Patrick Brooks, who recently retired after 29 years as director of bands at Idaho State University.
So, come on by and enjoy the great live music on Sunday at Ross Park.