POCATELLO — Pocatello Electric and Serta Mattress want to pay-it-forward and give back to the community during this pandemic and are giving away five mattresses.
In June they honored a health care worker (Brittney Williams), and in July they honored a front-line worker (Pocatello Police Department's Cpl. Akilah Lacey). During August they honored a grocery store employee. They have collected nominations from the public over the last several months to award the chosen recipients with a new Serta mattress of their choice.
During October nominations are being collected for home health or assisted living providers. If you would like to nominate someone, please send your nominations to pocelectric@cableone.net and include why you are nominating this person and what extraordinary person they are and the great job they have done during this pandemic.
Be sure to visit Pocatello Electric on Facebook for the stories they share from the nominations and the next lucky recipient.