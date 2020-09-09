SWAN VALLEY — At approximately 4:25 a.m. today, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Buck’s Gas Station on the Swan Valley Highway near Irwin to a report of a burglary. Deputies made contact with the business owner who provided security camera pictures of a male suspect breaking a window and entering the store, taking alcoholic beverages and cigarettes. The footage showed a description of the male, along with the vehicle he was driving: a white Chevy Suburban.
As deputies were checking the area, the business owner called, advising he located the Suburban parked down the street on Riverwood Drive with no occupants around. Deputies were able to speak with the owner of the vehicle, who advised they had also been searching for it and the driver, 19-year-old Clayton T. Connelly of Grand Island, Nebraska. During this time dispatch received a tip that a male fitting the suspect's description was dropped off at the Little Moose Lodge in Irwin.
Deputies went to the Little Moose Lodge, finding an open door to the building. As deputies were clearing the building, they located a male inside and identified him as Connelly. Connelly was wearing the same clothing seen in security footage at Buck’s Gas Station and also had items on his person taken from that location.
Connelly was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for burglary. Deputies are continuing to investigate and any further potential charges are pending.