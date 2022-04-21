POCATELLO — Local scout units will share the excitement of scouting at a Scout Expo April 30 at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.
The free community event will showcase local Scouting programs to attendees — including Cub Scouting and Scouting opportunities for both boys and girls in first grade through high school.
“This is a community-wide event presented by our district to showcase the Scouting program and its values to our communities,” said Scout Mountain District Chair Deborah McHugh.
The theme of the event is “Escape to the Great Outdoors!” Local Scout units have prepared over 20 booths and fun activities for youth and families to enjoy. Planned activities include slingshots, Potato Derby racing, a climbing wall, a Rain Gutter Regatta, soda-bottle rockets, fishing, fire building, a monkey bridge, a ham radio display, bird feeders, marble cars and more.
The expo is sponsored by the Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America. The district includes units from Pocatello, Soda Springs, Malad, American Falls and surrounding communities. It will be held at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Pavalion No. 3 on April 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information on scouting opportunities for youth and adults, contact Deborah McHugh, district chair, at 208-406-1614 or the Scout Service Center at 208-233-4600.