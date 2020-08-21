August is National Wellness Month; it’s also when we tend to start thinking about establishing a back-to-school routine.
This year has felt very different for most people, but one thing that can help us all get back on track is to set some simple goals for the next few months. We should all be thinking about wellness checks for us and our children, as well as making sure all our immunizations are up to date.
When I’m planning wellness checks, I like to make sure we cover the basics: physician, dentist, ophthalmologist and veterinarian for the family pets. After taking care of those appointments, spend time thinking about all the things you want or need to accomplish every day, then list them in order of importance. Even with a global pandemic, we can still get ourselves and our families ready by putting together a routine.
Your routine can be as complex or as simple as you like. Be sure to include the other members of your household so that everyone is on the same page. Take time to think about all the habits you need to keep yourself healthy, such as plenty of sleep, exercise, nutrition and, don’t forget, fun.
If you know that you struggle to get the right amount of sleep most nights, make that a goal to increase the hours you get each night. This can help you feel better, lose weight and reduce stress.
If you rarely spend time exercising, make it a goal to add some activity to your week. Start small and work your way up to longer periods of exercise more often.
If you have a hard time eating healthy, then start tracking what you eat and make notes of where you could make changes. Then work towards those goals.
Call me old fashioned, but we still plan our lives with a big wall calendar in the kitchen. I also do my best to include the most important dates in my phone. There are a ton of apps out there these days that can make sharing a calendar with your family a piece of cake. Don’t forget that social media can be a good place to get motivation to keep you on the right track. Find a local group (or make your own) where you can celebrate the little achievements that you make each day. This will help you boost your own confidence and encourage you to keep up the good work.
Kiara Anderson is a payroll specialist at Health West and she loves working for a fun company.