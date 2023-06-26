POCATELLO — The 2023 Idaho International Choral Festival will once again feature choirs from around the world on the Idaho State University campus July 12-16.

IICF Artistic Director Scott Anderson said, "We are so excited to host choirs from Catalonia (in Spain), China, Costa Rica, Poland, Uganda, San Francisco and the USA right here in Pocatello, Idaho." Anderson continued, "The festival will also feature the 65-voice IICF High School Honor Choir, led by guest conductor Dr. Nicole Lamartine, comprised of high school singers selected from choral programs around the state of Idaho. These Idaho students will experience musical and cultural exchange with international singers and represent our state during the festival.

