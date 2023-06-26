POCATELLO — The 2023 Idaho International Choral Festival will once again feature choirs from around the world on the Idaho State University campus July 12-16.
IICF Artistic Director Scott Anderson said, "We are so excited to host choirs from Catalonia (in Spain), China, Costa Rica, Poland, Uganda, San Francisco and the USA right here in Pocatello, Idaho." Anderson continued, "The festival will also feature the 65-voice IICF High School Honor Choir, led by guest conductor Dr. Nicole Lamartine, comprised of high school singers selected from choral programs around the state of Idaho. These Idaho students will experience musical and cultural exchange with international singers and represent our state during the festival.
"All of us who make up the IICF board are incredibly grateful to the hundred or so families in the Pocatello area who open up their homes to house international singers for the week of the festival. We simply could not hold this event without the support of the Pocatello area community and the hospitality of families around the area."
Participating choral groups include Veus - Cor infantil Amics de la Unió, a 47-voice mixed youth choir from Catalonia in Spain, conducted by Josep Vila Jover; the 35-voice mixed chorus Coro Intermezzo from Costa Rica, conducted by David Ramirez; the Pan African Choir Uganda, a 25-voice mixed chorus, directed by Simon Yiga; the Poznan Boys' Choir, a 40-voice choir of men and boys from Poland, conducted by Jacek Sykulski; the Tiantai Temple Buddhism Conservatory Choir, a 60-voice chorus which is the first monk choir in Buddhist history, conducted by Shi Wule; the Spring Women's Choir, a 25-voice adult women's choir from San Francisco, California, conducted by Wenbo Deng; the Portneuf Chamber Singers, a 12-voice choral ensemble comprised of singers from Pocatello, led by Elissa Jones; and the IICF High School Honor Choir, a 65-voice chorus of high school singers selected from programs around the state of Idaho, conducted by Nicole Lamartine from Central Washington University.
All choirs will be officially welcomed to Pocatello during the IICF opening ceremonies on July 12 at the Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheater, beginning at 9 a.m. Evening concerts featuring multiple choirs will be held simultaneously at two ISU venues, Frazier Hall and Jensen Hall, beginning at 7 p.m. July 12, 13 and 14. The Festival GALA concert, featuring all choirs in Jensen Grand Concert Hall, will begin at 7 p.m. on July 16. Tickets for concerts may be purchased at the ISU ticket office (208-282-3595) Stephens Performing Arts Center and are $10 for single person/single event, $30 for single person/all events, $30 family/single event and $50 family/all events. Tickets may also be purchased at either Jensen Hall or Frazier Hall the evening of the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.