The Idaho Department of Finance is announcing the creation of its Financial Innovation Lab and Securities Bureau Emerging Technology Advisory Committee comprised of financial and technology experts who will assist the IDOF in better understanding and addressing technological innovations in the financial sector.

The growth of digital financial services and markets is creating an innovative, changing and evolving financial landscape that requires leadership to ensure the financial safety and success of Idaho citizens and businesses. The ETAC is an advisory body that will develop framework recommendations and solutions for issues surrounding emerging technology and innovation in the financial sector. Edward Vasko, director of Boise State University’s Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity, will be the inaugural chair of the ETAC.

