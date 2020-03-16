MERIDIAN — The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine moved from in-person instruction to online classes Monday, which will continue until further notice due to the progression of COVID-19. Furthermore, all face-to-face educational instruction — including standardized patient encounters, simulation events and labs are canceled.
“ICOM’s highest priority is the health and well-being of our community and these measures are being put in place proactively,” said Dr. Thomas J. Mohr, dean and chief academic officer of ICOM. “We have a responsibility to each other, our campus and the greater community to help ensure good health, decrease the potential impacts of COVID-19 and to prevent its exposure to vulnerable populations.”
ICOM’s campus is closed to students to allow for the safety of the faculty and staff who are needed on-site to continue to run the curriculum from a distance. Students are encouraged to remain at their homes for at least the next two weeks. Examinations will be postponed until later in the semester.
“ICOM is committed to continuing to provide the highest quality medical education for our students during this difficult time while doing what we can to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission,” said Dr. Mohr.
Community members are reminded to safeguard their health and the health of others by washing hands regularly, covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and staying home when sick.