The Yellowstone Restaurant, 313 Whiskey Bar and The Union Taproom kicked off their ninth-year celebration week with an exceptional event Monday evening. Thank you to The Yellowstone Restaurant’s owners Jen and Rory Erchul and their amazing staff for hosting a superb experience during their “A Taste of Downtown — A Five-Course Downtown Pocatello Pairing.” The event included delicious cocktails and wines paired with handcrafted menu items featuring Yellowstone select dishes and sides with guest fellow Downtown businesses featured during each course.
Gate City Coffee featured Elaine’s delicious cinnamon rolls. Off the Rails Brewing featured their Rush Golden Ale. Braise Zen Pizza featured their Magic Margherita and The Marlet Maven pizzas. The Yellowstone’s Cherry Bourbon-Marinated Filet Medallions were fork-tender and full of flavor. To end the evening, Glean Coffee Roasters presented a Dark Chocolate Espresso Cremoux alongside The Yellowstone’s Lemon-Zested Raspberry Espresso Martini.
An absolutely extraordinary evening at The Yellowstone Restaurant in Historic Downtown Pocatello! If you missed it, watch for The Yellowstone Restaurant’s announcement of their next five-course pairing experience coming up in October.
To continue their celebration, Friday at 7 p.m. The Kyd-J Band will take over the Union Taproom. And Saturday, Dustin Armstrong & The Remedy will be performing live beginning at 7 p.m. There will be anniversary specials throughout the week at all three locations!
Now through Saturday, Thriftopia, located at 308 N. Main St., will be collecting entries to win an amazing, super vintage traveler’s trunk. Stop in to learn about all the details on how to enter to win, and of course, do some shopping!
Brick 243 Gastropub, 243 W. Center St., will be hosting their Italian Night Wednesday. The evening will feature five amazing Italian-inspired courses paired with a curated selection of Italian wines. Reservations are required, please text 208-380-1072.
Round River Baking, 250 N. Main St., is now open Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy your favorite fresh baked breads, pastries and baked goods two days each week. If you have not experienced Round River Baking, plan now to stop by this week. You will not be disappointed!
Live music this week at The First National Bar, 232 W. Center St., includes Spike Coggins & Friends along with Tessa Jubilee & The Fool’s Gold on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. Idaho Soul takes the stage Thursday at 8:15 p.m. Enjoy brunch specials every Saturday and Sunday!
Barricade, Pocatello’s retro arcade and bar located at 308 E. Center St., will be hosting Angels and Cowboys wine tasting, with selections from the Angels and Cowboys line and featuring a special guest from the winery. Five pours for just $15, Thursday, Sept. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Wolverines perform along with Open Mic Night every Friday at Walrus & Carpenter Books. Located at 251 N. Main St., music starts at 5 p.m.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lookout Point. The market will have loads of fresh produce! Shop fresh and local at the Farmers Market on Saturday!
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Handcrafted items full of local love will be available for shoppers. Enjoy a cold drink and lunch at The Nook while you shop.
All aboard! Join the Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society Saturday for their monthly open house. View running trains in five different scales, railroad artifacts, displays, a Geo Trax layout for younger kids, and admission is free. All ages welcome! They are located at the Union Pacific Railroad Brick Building 59 — just south of the UPRR Depot and north of the Benton St. overpass.
Tickets are still available for the fifth annual Pocatello Historic Home Tour coming up Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This beloved community tradition offers a rare opportunity to step inside eight of Pocatello’s most beautiful and historically significant homes, buildings and churches — all clustered within the Historic University Neighborhood. Advance tickets are available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at NeighborWorks Pocatello, 206 N. Arthur Ave., or nwpocatello.org. Day-of tickets may be purchased at Caldwell Park or nwpocatello.org.
The Idaho Foodbank will be hosting its fifth annual Music Festival Saturday at Lookout Point. Live music featuring The Aaron Ball Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Food trucks and cold beverages! Plan to come out for great music for a great cause!
This season’s last Free Yoga at The Park will take place Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. Bring your mats and your friends as instructor Jeph Daley-Hazekamp guides you through side-lying yoga. We extend a very sincere thank you to Jeph for a beautiful summer of Sunday Yoga at The Park!
Enjoy Sundays at The Martlet! The Martlet, 218 N. Main St., is now officially open Sundays at 4 p.m. You are more than welcome to bring your own stadium-style snacks and food. Support the home team! Help them make this new tradition a success by keeping your whistles wet exclusively from their premium tap and drink menu.
Come celebrate Kind at this year’s Kind Community Kick-Off event Monday at Lookout Point! From 5 to 8 p.m. there will be games, giveaways, food, dancing, art, demonstrations and more, all celebrating our Kind Community. All ages welcome and admission is free!
Coming Up:
There’s a little witch in all of us … Join Enchantments for a magical-inspired evening of Cauldron Candles & Midnight Margaritas! On Sept. 24, you’ll create your very own cauldron candle while sipping midnight margaritas and enjoying a perfectly witchy night with your favorite sisters and friends. Come dressed in your witchy best — velvet, lace, flowing skirts, fabulous hats … whatever makes you feel magical! $50 per person. Space is limited, so gather your coven and message Enchantments on Facebook to reserve your spots.
The Center Street Experience 208 will be hosting The Battle of the Bands on Friday, Oct. 9. From 5 to 10 p.m. there will be two stages, live bands, great lights and sound! Host and comedians between band performances! Free for all! Come celebrate back-to-school, ISU Homecoming and our community! If your band is interested in competing, please contact Jeff Diller at 208-516-7036.
Tickets for this year’s Haunted History Walking Tours are now available! Join SPIRO Paranormal, The Avenue Event Center and Historic Downtown Pocatello on the Fridays and Saturdays during October to tour four haunted locations on the east side of Downtown Pocatello. On our tours we go inside the buildings, not just walk by. Ticket holders have the opportunity to learn about the history of the building and experience firsthand the charm and haunts inside. Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance. Visit historicdowntownpocatello.com/events for additional details and ticket links.
Tickets are now available for this year’s Oktoberfest, coming to Historic Downtown Pocatello Saturday, Sept. 26, at Lookout Point. From 4 to 8 p.m., sample German-style beers and craft beers from our favorite local, regional and national brewers. There will be German-style food and live music featuring Best By Yesterday! Tickets that include unlimited pours are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. Visit myidahotix.com/events/gate-city-oktoberfest-9-26-2026 for tickets.
The Portneuf Resource Council will be holding its annual Southeast Idaho Electric Car Show in Pocatello Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in conjunction with National Drive Electric Month. The show will be next to the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market, at Lookout Point, in the south parking lot next to the Marshall Public Library. Seasoned local electric vehicle owners will be showing their electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles and will be able to answer questions about range, cost, maintenance, charging and more. For more information or to showcase your vehicle, please visit www.driveelectricweek.org.
For daily updates about our Downtown businesses, dining specials, live music, art, entertainment and more, be sure to follow Historic Downtown Pocatello on Facebook and downtownpocatello on Instagram. Thank you for shopping, dining and playing in Historic Downtown Pocatello! Your friends and neighbors appreciate you supporting local and helping our businesses grow and thrive!
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