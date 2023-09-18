My wife Julie was reviewing her route on the road atlas from Dickinson, North Dakota to Bozeman, Montana and beyond for the 50th time. We were sitting in a booth in the Country Kitchen cafe in Dickinson eating breakfast.

Watching her trace the lines on the map with her fingers caused my stomach to tingle a bit. Adrenaline was pumping into my tummy and mixing with the eggs Benedict I’d just eaten. It was almost go time, and my head was full of “what ifs” and I could tell Julie was having her doubts about driving all day to get home by herself. She was heading west and I was going east.

Jerry Painter can be reached at jerrypainter00@gmail.com.

