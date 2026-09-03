Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello Friday, Sept. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. for the September First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion and so much more. Plan to stay Downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music. During Art Walk, you will find:
Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be hosting Tee’s Tie Dyes. Art Walk deals and an amazing artist. Get a fun shirt! Shop fun deals and a gift basket giveaway!
Thriftopia, 308 N. Main St., invites you in to discover their curated collection of treasures. If you haven’t visited this new shop, Art Walk is the perfect time to stop in.
Walrus & Carpenter Books, 251 N. Main St., will be hosting open mic. Join in or enjoy the entertainment.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., Suite B, will be open offering aura photos, tarot card readings and permanent jewelry all day long. Come pop in, see your aura, get a reading, add some new jewelry, or finally get that tattoo or piercing you’ve been thinking about.
Inside 233 N. Main St., Suite C, Salty’s True Tattoo will be doing $80 flash tattoos and $20 piercings all day!
Purpose Tea, 224 N. Main St., invites you to “pop in” for one of their signature boba teas, gelato straight from Italy, and take a peek at their beautiful Purpose Venue through the double glass doors.
The Martlet Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be serving house-made beers, guest taps, wine and other creative alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks along with mouth-watering pizza from Braise Zen Pizza. Patio is open!
The Hygge Place, 201 N. Main St., will be open until 7 p.m. Stop in and pick up a book to cozy up with and a new plant friend.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the one hundred blocks of N. Main St., welcomes you to stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
Bluebird Country Boutique, 144 N. Main St., will be hosting Dale Cress Clocks. Enjoy Dale Cress’ beautiful handmade clocks and $5 off during Art Walk. And their candy corn craft tables are open again! Paint your own triangle blocks to create a candy corn for just $5 each. You can leave your creation as a standalone piece or turn it into a festive banner or garland. Come shop local, discover something new, get creative!
Cottonwood Junction, located at 141 N. Main St., will be open with antique furniture decor, rugs, crafts, souvenirs and art.
The Not So Starving Artist, 135 N. Main St., will be open for Art Walk. Stop in and browse Jim Bacigalupi’s amazing artwork.
Retro Relics On Main, 127 N. Main St., has a store full of unique items, antiques, clothing, local art and so much more. Stop in and visit their different vendor booths.
Brick 243 Gastropub, 243 W. Center St., has a mouth-watering menu calling your name. It’s the perfect time to try some of their signature menu items. Text 208-380-1072 to reserve your table.
Cherub Capers Creations, 308 W. Center St., will be open featuring their collections of curated items perfect for fall!
Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro, 320 W. Center St., will be featuring pumpkin milkshakes and malts at The Ice Cream Shoppe inside Gate City Coffee.
Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center St., will be open with an inventory full of clothing and footwear for back-to-school!
Kanda’s & Co. and Reflections by Kanda, 159 S. Main St., will be open with stores full of treasures, antiques, art, clothing, jewelry, collectibles and more! The one and only Lenet Neifert will be singing.
“The Nook” inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open serving their delicious menu options including soups, sandwiches, burgers and beverages.
Friday Night Market at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., has a variety of vendors to shop from and will have music!
The Yellowstone Restaurant’s Y Lounge, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be open serving their delicious menu. The 313 Whiskey Bar and the Y Lounge have happy hour specials from 4 to 6 p.m.
Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will have their bar and food service open and ready to serve you!
The First National Bar, 232 W. Center St., will host Desperate Electric, dubbed “Montana’s hottest power disco duo,” beginning at 8 p.m. Cover is $5 and includes one free draft or well drink. The duo has built a reputation as a must-see, high-energy live act, with a 2025 touring schedule that included more than 100 dates and sold-out headline shows across the country.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., will be hosting a FREE movie night featuring two short films from the Spark of Madness Film Festival followed by the cult classic “Army of Darkness.” Movies start at 8:30 p.m., free popcorn while supplies last.
Saturday, plan to get Downtown to shop, grab a delicious meal and enjoy live music at Shady Grove Downtown!
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Shady Grove Early Show begins at 11 a.m. at Glean Coffee Roasters.
Shady Grove Downtown will kick off at 3 p.m. with two stages, live bands, vendors, food and cold drinks at Lookout Point!
The Shady Grove Late Shows begin at 10 p.m. at The First National Bar, Misfitz and Barricade.
For more information about our businesses and events, please visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com, follow Historic Downtown Pocatello on Facebook and downtownpocatello on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In