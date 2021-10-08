After careful consideration, Farm Bureau has made the difficult decision to postpone this year's Salute to Idaho Veterans event.
Postponing the event was the surest way to safeguard everyone’s health and safety, which is always our top priority.
The 2021 event would have been the 11th annual salute. The event has been rescheduled for November 2022.
To say thank you to our local veterans and active-duty military personnel for their service, Farm Bureau is sending a coin commemorating the Salute’s 11th anniversary to veterans who filled out a coin/photo voucher at any of the previous events.
If you are a veteran and would like an 11th-anniversary coin, or know a veteran who would like one, please contact Mike Myers at mmyers@idfbins.com or extension 4276.
Plans are already underway for the Salute's return in 2022.
