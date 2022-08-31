Fiona Hill
In this Nov. 21, 2019, photo, former White House national security aide Fiona Hill testifies during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. Hill will speak at the annual “Conversations with Exceptional Women” conference in Ketchum on Sept. 8 and 9.
 AP file photo

The Alturas Institute will present the annual “Conversations with Exceptional Women” conference on Sept. 8 and 9 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum. This year's theme is "On the Shoulders of Giants."

According to the organization’s website, “CWEW is the Alturas Institute’s signature event for the promotion of gender equality. We gather women from across the nation, from various sectors, disciplines and industries to engage in relaxed, casual and stimulating conversations about issues confronting women and the world.”

