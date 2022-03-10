Today
• The 2022 Idaho State University Health Fair will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today in the Pond Student Union Ballroom at ISU. The event showcases ISU's Kasiska Division of Health Sciences (KDHS) clinics, health professions education programs, and community health partners. Students and faculty will provide health screenings, while Portneuf Medical Center will offer reduced cost blood draws and testing. For more information, visit isu.edu/healthfair.
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Idaho Museum of Natural History in Pocatello will host a free lecture, titled “Birds of Idaho,” at 6 p.m. today. Austin Young will cover basic bird anatomy, the diversity of birds in Idaho and helpful tips on identifying birds. The museum is located on ISU’s campus.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today & Friday
• The Idaho State University International Affairs Council will host the 51st annual Frank Church Symposium on International Affairs today and Friday. Events take place throughout both days, and the keynote address — given by Dr. Mihir Kanade, director and coordinator of academics for the University for Peace — will be held at 5 p.m. today in the ISU Rendezvous building. This year’s theme is “International Diplomacy: Evolving Dynamics in the 21st Century.” Visit isu.edu/frankchurchsymposium for more information and a full schedule of events.
Today-Saturday
• “Sing 2” will be shown at 7 p.m. today and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The first ISU Music Festival will take place starting at 8 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Comedy Project will put on an improv comedy show that embraces all the themes of a Hallmark movie at 8 p.m. Friday at 575 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello.
